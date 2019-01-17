Speech to Text for Showdown between Verizon and Remind will impact students across the state

new tonight. a showdown between verizon wireless and the company -- remind -- will impact students throughout the tennessee valley and across the state. remind is used by school districts to spread important information to students and parents. but a new fee from verizon changes the services remind provides. waay 31's kody fisher is doing some digging to find out why... and how students who use remind can still get important messages. these remind messages are used in a lot of different ways here at hartselle high school. teachers frequently send out messages about their upcoming assignments to all of their students that sit here in class and students can even send messages to other students. with all of that combined students say they use remind a lot." nats: the sound of a remind text notification is something senior emma bennich hears often... emma bennich/senior at hartselle high school "we use it in almost all my classes, so i probably get at least 7 or 8 messages a day from it." teachers aren't the only ones who send out messages... emma bennich/senior at hartselle high school "coaches use it too and so does all of our clubs." according to verizon... remind users send one point six billion text messages a year... and to protect verizon clients from what they call spam... they will now charge remind... and other text aggregation companies a fee... remind says that fee increases their costs too much... so on january 28th they won't be sending texts to verizon customers... meaning some student may not get important information... the hartselle city schools superintendent says remind let them know they're working to resolve the issue with verizon... dr. dee dee jones/superinten dent hartselle city schools "they are still trying to negotiate with verizon and so then they'd have more information prior to january 28th." in the mean time... bennich says its causing some student to worry... emma bennich/senior at hartselle high school "a bunch of kids were like really concerned with it, cause they were like 'how am i going to know when i have upcoming tests?'" the solution... remind says to download their app to still receive free messages... kody fisher "you have until january 28th to download the remind app. reporting in hartselle, kody fisher, waay 31 news." according to hartselle city schools ... many districts across the state use remind... waay 31 called huntsville city and madison city schools... to see if this impact them... both say they use a different company to distribute information. this does not affect other cell companies like ... t-mobile and