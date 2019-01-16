Speech to Text for Governor Pushes for Gas Tax Increase

new information on alabama's gas tax! governor kay ivey is pushing for an increase saying the state must improve its infrastructure. and a gas tax is one way to fund it. here's a look at the tax by the numbers. right now -- the state gas tax is 18-cents a gallon. last year -- a measure to gradually increase the tax, starting at 4-cents this year, failed. the state gas tax hasn't gone up since 1992! waay 31's scottie kay was in limestone county today where she spoke with local leaders about what a tax hike could mean .. and learned what drivers think about it. many drivers filling up their cars told me gas is expensive enough.. and they'd rather not have to deal with a tax hike... others tell me they wouldn't mind the tax increase.. if it means they won't be hitting as many pot holes. pkg: brittany white, driver "i've seen it all. i've seen good days and bad days and potholes, and, luckily, i haven't been able to fit in one yet." brittany white grew up in limestone county and says she knows the roads like the back of her hand.. saying she's learned which ones are bad.. and which ones to avoid altogether. brittany white, driver "it's pretty rough out here. the struggle is real." with the county growing and bringing in more traffic, limestone county commissioners say the roads are only going to get worse.. but governor ivey's proposed gas tax increase could help combat that. white says the roads definitely need to be fixed.. but when she learned that could mean a tax hike on gas.. she was not a big fan. brittany white, driver "i'm not going to lie to you, i was kind of mad. that's not a good solution for anything, to raise anything else that you're already having to struggle to pay for as it is." other drivers say a tax increase wouldn't bother them. eric massingill, driver "honestly, i'll just go along with it. as long as the roads are getting fixed, that's all i care about." white says she thinks there are other ways to pay for the road work. brittany white, driver "legalize marijuana. do something else. that is ridiculous. open the lottery. think of another option, please." reporting in limestone county, scottie kay, waay 31 news as of her inauguration day -- governor ivey had the third highest approval rating among u-s governors at 63-percent. some say that could be in jeopardy if she continues to push