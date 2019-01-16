Speech to Text for UNA Dorm Fire Under Investigation

free for apple and android devices new at 4- an electronic cigarette overheated - causing a fire at a dorm at the university of north alabama. now the university is investigating to see if any policies were broken. waay31's breken terry joins us live from rivers hall on campus where the fire started, breken? una officials tell me the fire started on the fifth floor of rivers hall. three rooms were damaged and now six students have been relocated because of the fire. i spoke with students who tell me it was a chaotic scene as they were evacuated. i heard a very quite beeping. michael brooks walked out of his fifth floor dormitory at rivers hall tuesday night to see what the commotion was about that's when he ran into a fellow student. brooks- i asked him if that was the fire alarm and he said yes my vape batter just exploded. brooks said he noticed a thin layer of smoke in the hall. brooks- someone else stuck their head out and said is that the fire alarm and he said yes we need to evacuate. brooks said he and other students dashed down the stairwell and out of the dorm. brooks- you could hear people coming in and yelling and screaming. una officials said the fire was put out by florence firefighters quickly and three rooms were damaged. brooks tells us his room was not damaged but opted to stay in another dormitory. brooks- it smells like a campfire on the entire floor. the university said smoking a vape or e-cigarette on campus is not allowed but it is okay to have one. they are investigating to see if any policies were broken. other students who were evacuated tell us they're glad it wasn't worse. wilson- i'm very thankful nobody got hurt or anything like that. una officials would not let us into the building to see the damage because it's an active university investigation at this time. students who were displaced are staying in other dormitories. it's unclear how long repairs could take. live in flo bt waay31.