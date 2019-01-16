Speech to Text for Church Set to Open Warming Center

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ahead of a cold weekend ... worshipers at a huntsville church are preparing to open their warming center for the first time this year. waay 31's brittany collins stopped by grateful life community church and learned how many people they're planning to take in. on saturday at 3 pm, grateful life community church will open their doors as a warming center. these church vans will go out to pick up the homeless. pkg what looks like a normal church building is turning into a shelter for those without a home. volunteer ronald rickard told me on friday, they'll start setting up cots for people to sleep on as well as pets. we have capacity for about 60 to 65 people. we try not to turn anyone away. we will make room if we have to. the grateful life community church has opened their doors as a warming center for 5 years...with the freezing temperatures coming our way this weekend, church members want to make sure the homeless aren't outdoors. right now, if you look in our kitchen, we have a good bid of food in there. but if we were doing our normal sunday services, we'll be fine for about a month. we'll go through that food in 24 hours. church members are asking for donations for the homeless....such as non- perishable items, warm clothes, medicine and most importantly blankets. we only have 10 blankets in the building. we've had some more blankets donated, so we have 20 at this point. grateful life will stay open until tuesday...and they'll re-open if the weather drops below 32 degrees for 24 hours. reporting in huntsville. brittany collins waay 31 news.