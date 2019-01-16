Speech to Text for Diabetics more at risk during flu season

with flu season in full swing, some alabamians have a higher risk of health complications than others. according to america's health rankings, alabama ranks third nationwide in the number of people with diabetes. waay 31's steven dilsizian breaks down why this is a concern during flu season ... and why getting vaccinated is even more important for people who have diabetes. the flu can effect everyone, but people with diabetes have a harder time fighting off the virus. take sot: claudia hill - diagnosed with diabetes "ive heard some people that have contracted the flu, they really had a hard time and i know that there have been deaths across the nation" claudia hill has had the flu before, but after being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2012, she knows she can't afford to miss a flu vaccine. take sot: claudia hill - diagnosed with diabetes "diabetics are more susceptible to having complications with anything, you know anything they contract" diabetes is the bodies inability to regulate the amount of glucose in the blood because it cannot use or produce the necessary amount of insulin. because of this, diabetics have an impaired immune system and a higher risk of infection. when it comes to getting the flu, it could cause more complications, including... take sot: marlyse knezevich - nurse/diabetes educator at huntsville hospital "pneumonia is probably one of the number ones, but also infection, bladder infection, lung infection, if you have anything going on at that time that isnt healed, that is going to become worse" huntsville hospital spokesperson says getting vaccinated earlier is the best option for people with diabetes.