More solar farms coming to North Alabama

it's connected to this law suit in any way. new details. waay 31 learned two new solar farms will be coming to the tennessee valley! the tennessee valley authority is partnering with google to supply the company with renewable energy. the new farms will be built in jackson county, near the data center. a second will be in fayette county, tennessee. these will be in addition to 2 solar farms that'll be built in the shoals and lincoln county, tennessee to power huntsville's future facebook data center. waay31's breken terry shows you the added benefits all these solar farms could have on the local economy. look live: i am here at tva's riverbend solar farm in lauderdale county that spans some 640 acres, it's the largest one in alabama and local businesses near this facility tell me when it was under construction, it was good for their business. smith- it tripled. it tripled big time. katina smith works right down the road from this solar farm in lauderdale county. she says over the two years it took to build the farm, business was booming. smith- we went from doing two pans to six pans of biscuits in the morning. all through the day for lunch they would all come in here and it was a madhouse at times. smith tells us adding more solar farms in north alabama and southern tennessee will be a good thing. smith- so many people had good jobs and when they were finished they were able to go other places and work too so i thought it was a really good thing. tva tells us their partnership with major companies like facebook and google could attract additional industries to the area. smith- it's very important to keep businesses going. look live tag: tva tells us because they are adding these solar farms it will not make anyone's electric bill go down. they said the solar farms like this one help diversify their energy portfolio so they can offer the lowest possible rates already. in lauderdale co bt waay31. according to google ... the solar farms in jackson and fayette tennessee are the largest to be built for the company. the power generated by the solar farms for google ... will be the equivalent of having 65,000 homes