Speech to Text for Shooting Suspect in Custody

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

right now ... a man is in jail after leading huntsville police on a chase, and shooting at them! this afternoon police say devron booker was driving a stolen car. the chase ended at south memorial parkway and meadowbrook drive... you can see the swarm of patrol cars.. and that stolen car, crashed. many of you actually called the waay 31 newsroom this morning asking what was going on. thanks for joining us. im alyssa martin. and i'm greg privett. dan schaffer has the evening off. waay 31's sydney martin is live at police headquarters right now ...with details on the chase, and reaction from people who got caught up in it. sydney? greg, alyssa huntsville police just did or are about to do?? a new conference updating everyone on the case. we've learned devron booker lead police on two different chases this morning..and shot at them both times. people who saw it go down--told me they've never seen anything like this before! audrey russell, lives in huntsville "it's the craziest thing i've ever seen. i've lived here forever and i've never seen so many cops." kellye parish, lives in huntsville,"i just couldn't believe something would happen like that on this end of town. it was like something out of a movie." people who work and live in south huntsville told me police and sirens swarmed the parkway this morning. kellye parish, lives in huntsville,"i just moved as quick as i could to get out of their way i wasn't actually sure what was going on." and driver's told me they weren't sure what was happening until a car crashed into the median. audrey russell, lives in huntsville, "the policemen surrounded him and pulled him out of the car. it looked like the window was open. and pulled him out and wrestled him to the ground and he was resisting them and fighting them."' police tell me an officer spotted the car, which they believed was related to a robbery, this morning. they chased the driver, but stopped when he fired shots.another officer spotted him later and gave chase. police say booker fired multiple shots, so the officer continued to chase until booker crashed on the parkway. no one was hit by any bullets. kellye parish, lives in huntsville,"there's a lot of people down here. there's a lot of retail. lot's of people just minding their own business. i would hate for someone to catch a stray bullet." and parish told us she wants to know why booker didn'tstop when police tried to pull him over... kellye parish, lives in huntsville,"somebody who's willing to run to that extent is obviously a very desperate person." live in hsv sm waay