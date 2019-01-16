Speech to Text for Huntsville police chase policy

we're getting brand new information tonight about a police chase in south huntsville. it ended with bullets flying at police ... and a crashed stolen car! here's what we know right now. devron booker is charged with three counts of attempted murder. he's in the hospital right now. that's because police believe he's under the influence of drugs or alcohol. later, he'll be booked in the madison county jail. the chase came to its crashing end around 10:30 this morning ... on south memorial parkway and meadowbrook drive. thanks for watching at six. i'm greg privett. waay 31's sydney martin has been taking a close look at the police department's chase policy ... after they say they chased this same man twice. sydney. "huntsville police told me the first chase lasted less than one minute because booker was going more than 90 miles per hour in a residential neighborhood!! a short time later officers spotted him again ... and believed he was a danger to the community because he had already fired one shot at police. lt. michael johnson, huntsville police "he no longer was just a threat to us or the citizens at large, he was a threat to everybody. we wanted to make sure we got him in custody." huntsville police said devron booker shot at three officers multiple times while they chased him through south huntsville. i wanted to know more about when police decide to chase a suspect.lieutenant michael johnson told me the policy is lengthy-- but tasks officers with two options to weigh: the safety of the public versus the importance of getting the suspect off the streets. witnesses said it was a crazy scene, but huntsville police made the right decision. audrey russell, lives in huntsville,"south parkway is a very busy road. we got traffic both ways constantly. and they seem to have a really good handle on everything." police told me despite the chase happening on busy roads--officers prevented any crashes from happening. lt. michael johnson, huntsville police "when you have that many law enforcement officers in the area, we're a little more comfortable with trying to apprehend the suspect. " especially since in this case, the suspect kept firing shots at the officers. lt. michael johnson, huntsville police "when we saw him again, he probably during the pursuit saw how many officers were coming to try to stop him and he continued shooting multiple rounds of what he had left in the weapon, probably out of sheer desperation." audrey russell, lives in huntsville, "i think the police were doing everything they could to keep us safe." huntsville police told us one officer shot back at booker. that officer has been placed on administrative duties while the shooting is reviewed. as for thebooker, if he's convicted each of his attempted murder charges carry a sentence of up to life in prison. in hsv sm waay 31 news." as soon as huntsville police released the name of the suspect ... waay 31 looked into his criminal background. here's what we found. devron booker was last arrested in september. but he has a record going back to 2011. his arrests range from traffic and drug charges to domestic violence. waay 31 will let you know when he's booked on his latest charges.