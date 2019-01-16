Speech to Text for Limestone Sheriff's Office Addresses Discrimination Lawsuit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

those here at the sheriff's office are remaining pretty tight-lipped about the lawsuit.. as to not jeopardize any part of the case.. but sheriff blakely did post about it on facebook today, praising his chief deputy and saying quote: "as we go through life there will be bumps in the road but god is good and he is the judge that counts" stephen young, limestone county sheriff's office "your viewers, your readers, our communities deserve better than silence or no comment. we must conduct some open dialogue to be able to protect the great relationship we share with our communities." that was the opening of a news conference held at the limestone county sheriff's office on wednesday.. to address the sexual assault and discrimination lawsuit filed by one of their own investigators, leslie ramsey. the conference was brief, lasting only a few minutes.. the department's spokesperson stephen young didn't go into detail about the case.. and no questions were taken at the end.saying that was due to legal purposes. stephen young, limestone county sheriff's office "it's the court's responsibility to sort out an address those details, and any attempt on our part to do so here today could compromise that process." i tried reaching out to both the sheriff and the investigator who filed the suit, as well as her lawyer... but never got a response. in the lawsuit... ramsey accuses chief deputy fred sloss of sexually assaulting her. the lawsuit claims sheriff blakely unfairly reprimanded her andlater demoted her. i spoke with several folks in limestone county and learned what they thought about the lawsuit... many who didn't want to go on camera said they support the sheriff and chief deputy.. others are on the investigator's side. brittany white, lives in limestone co. "i think he needs to leave. this was his last swearing-in crap. i think he needs to just get his old butt out of there and find something else." the department held the conference on wednesday to assure the community they have nothing to worry about. stephen young, limestone county sheriff's office "just as the limestone county sheriff's office is committed to serving them with integrity and kindness, we're also equally committed to providing the best workplace environment possible for all of our employees. the sheriff's office will continue, in our steadfast commitment, to respectful and equal treatment of everyone within the department and outside it in every way possible." i also called the attorney general's office today to see if the ethics complaint that was filed back in october against sheriff blakely was connected to this lawsuit.. but they told me they couldn't comment. reporting live in limestone