Speech to Text for Shots fired during high speed chase on Memorial parkway.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

active scene in huntsville. a suspect is in custody after a high speed chase where he shot at officers! sydney martin joins us now live from the intersection of south parkway and meadowbrook drive -- where this chase came to an end. sydney? thanks for joining us for news at