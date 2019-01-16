Speech to Text for Officials Investigate house fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

address. new at midday -- we are learning new details surrounding breaking news ona firewe first brought you this morning. we now know thehouse fire in huntsville started in the bedroom and the building suffered heavy smoke damage. the smoking house is near sparkman drive and brookline drive and crews got the call at 6:18 this morning. waay31's steven dilsizian has been following this story all morning long and learned just a few steps from the damaged house is a neighbor... who's all too familiar with the situation. huntsville fire and rescue tell me a passerby noticed smoke coming from the house. when they went to knock on the door to alert the homeowners...no body was home and thats when they called for help. take vo: flashing lights and sirens flooded sparkman drive on wednesday morning after a house fire broke out on the busy street. take sot: michael mcdonald - next-door neighbor "i just kinda woke up seeing all these lights, heard a siren and looked outside and saw all of this." huntsville fire and rescue say when they got to the scene and opened the front door - heavy smoke rushed out of the house. they say the fire started in the bedroom and thats where crews were able to clear the flames in 30 minutes. crews say nobody was injured and spent the morning trying to alert the homeowners. michael mcdonald is in the house just next to the damaged home, and immediately knew what happened. take sot: michael mcdonald - next-door neighbor "we had a house fire probably about 6 or 7 years ago, so i know what that smell is and i kinda figured it was next door." mcdonald tells me that smell of burning flames is all too familiar to him. although he doesn't know the homeowners, he plans to offer them any help when they arrive. take sot: michael mcdonald - next-door neighbor "thankfully no one was home, glad you're not hurt, if you need anything you know we're next... we don't know each other... but... southern hospitality." reporting live in huntsville -- sd -- waay31 news. huntsville fire and rescue say they are sending an investigator to determine what