Speech to Text for Sears Prevails In Bankruptcy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

settle with pepsi out of court. the ceo of sears - eddie lampert won in a bankruptcy auction for the department store chain. the auction ended in an improved takeover bid of roughly $5.2 billion. this now allows the 126- year-old retailer to keep its