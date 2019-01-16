Speech to Text for Fast Cast Wednesday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with breaking news with waay 31's steven dilsizian who's live at the scene of a house fire on sparkman drive. an unidentified mailer who was once sending pornographic letters, now switched to writing racially offensive letters. this is part of an investigation that has gone on for years in an attempt to embarrass a former boss. huntsville police believe they have a suspect but are working with forensic units to make sure. right now, huntsville police are looking for 60- year-old james malone... he is wanted for reckless endangerment and harassing someone. police said the victim has had ongoing issues with malone since the warrant was issued! the incident happened last year. drilling and blasting has already begun for the cecil ashburn project. that'saccording to the city's website. it's expectedto continue through the next 4 months during the day. day 26-- and there is no end in sight for the partial government shutdown. congress is now planning to skip next week's planned recess if the shutdown continues. both parties are showing no signs of backing down. the syrian observatory for human rights said us-backed coalition forces were the intended target. they said at least 19 people were killed or injured. multiple news agencies, including us-based outlet the defense post, are reporting two us servicemembers are dead after an explosion in northern syria. islamic state's propaganda arm says: happening today, the u.s. attorney general nominee will face day 2 of his confirmation hearings. democrats questioned william barr on the ongoing russia investigation held by special counsel robert mueller. barr said he would "not carry out" any order to fire mueller without a cause. people in florence will soon starting paying more in taxes. the city council voted to approve a one cent tax hike last night. it will go towards the city's firefighters and police officers pay checks. happening today there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony and official grand opening for a new aldi store in huntsville. the store will be located on south memorial parkway - across from parkway place mall. let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the door. kate?