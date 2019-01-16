Speech to Text for Weather Wednesday Morning Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? clouds are have finally cleared a bit across the valley.however, a few areas of patchy fog have developed and with temperatures just below freezing, it's freezing fog.in places where fog is dense, slick spots are possible.once the fog lifts by mid-morning, we'll have a mostly sunny day with temperatures near average - in the lower 50s.clouds begin to increase tonight and scattered showers return thursday.we won't see much in the way of measurable rain thursday, but ti will be damp and gloomy all day.friday brings a break in the rain as the gray sky persists.a south wind eases temperatures into the upper 50s for highs friday afternoon, keeps lows near 50 saturday morning, hen pushes highs on saturday into the lower 60s.widespread rain, heavy at times, is on the way by saturday afternoon.we'll pick up a total of 1 to 2 inches of rain before temperatures plummet after midnight into early sunday.any lingering moisture will fall in the form of a few snow showers, but accumulating snow is not anticipated. on your morning. up next, we'll have the waay-31 fast cast, with all of your news headlines as you head out the door.