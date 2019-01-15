Speech to Text for Sparkman making their shots count

hittin three's means more this month for the sparkman senators basketball team, they're teaming up against a common opponent... they're trying to beat, cancer. with their three point challenge. check it out. sparkman senators making their shots count. "every3 that we make really does make a difference. you know because i know there's families out there, that can't financially buy the things they need."" the varsity boys basketball team is raising money for the american cancer society. with every three point basket. "we thought it would be really cool to join in and help take down this disease thats affected almost every family in america." sparkman is one of two programs in alabama who have pledged money... malik tyson says he's taking his shots, so more money goes toward cancer research. "it means a lot because they're people who are actually dying and i feel like just a couple of dollars will help save lives." here's how it works, donors can pledge a dollar amount for each three point shot made in january on the website, three point challenge dot org....tyson says sparkman is good at shots from behind the arc. "50 out of 100 shots so thats a good bit." the more threes the more money. right now the senators rank 28 in this nation wide challenge. they've raised close to 500 at the halfway point of the month and alonte harvey says, they're just getting started. "oh i think we're going to double that." got a few weeks left, we'll be sure to keep up with the total amount of money they raise. again if you want to donate,