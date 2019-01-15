Speech to Text for Limestone County Sheriff's Office investigator files sexual discrimination lawsuit

new details tonight at ten... about a sexual assault and discrimination lawsuit. the suit filed by a woman investigator takes aim at limestone county sheriff mike blakely and his chief deputy. the suit claims the chief deputy sexually assaulted the investigator. it also says sheriff blakley retaliated against the woman once she came forward. waay31'skody fisher is live in athens working to get answers about the lawsuit. kody. greg, the investigator... leslie ramsey has been with the sheriff's office since 2007. the suit says ramsey didn't have any problems until a new chief deputy came to power in 2016. this is investigator leslie ramsey... waay 31 has interviewed her for several news reports. we tried. but, we could not reach ramsey tonight. in the lawsuit... she accuses chief deputy fred sloss of sexually assaulting her. the lawsuit says it happened outside sloss's house in january of 2017. ramsey accuses sloss of running his running his hand across her chest... and crotch. ramsey also claims sloss demanded that she show him her breasts. she claims he said he'd promote her to captain if she went along with his sexual advances. several months later in may... ramsey accuses sloss of having her followed after sheriff blakley's yearly rodeo fundraiser. a few days later the lawsuit claims sheriff blakely unfairly reprimanded her. ramsey claims that's when she filed a grievance directly with sheriff blakely ... about the sexual assault and being treated unfairly. two days after filing that grievance ... ramsey claims she was demoted by sheriff blakely. then she says other forms of retaliation began ... which led to her taking a leave of absence. in november of 2017 she filed a complaint with the equal employment opportunity commission. and three months later in february of 2018 ... she was reinstated to investigator with the sheriff's office. the sheriff's office said in a statement they quote:have always been proactive in their commitment to treating everyone, including our employees, with equal respect and dignity in every way possible. end quote... reporting live in athens... kody fisher... waay 31 news...