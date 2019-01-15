Speech to Text for Racist letters reignite mail probe

new tonight at ten. pornographic letters signed with someone else's name ... are the focus of a huntsville police investigation. that's after the sender switched their tactics from porn to writing racially offensive letters. thanks for watching us tonight. i'm greg privett. dan shaffer has the night off. the apparent goal of those letters is to simply embarrass a former boss. waay31's sarah singleterry is live now after digging into the details of this investigation that's lasted for years. sarah. greg, this is two years worth of police reports. and the case goes back farther than that. the investigations may prove whoever sent this racist mail isn't who a new group of victims initially thought. little did this woman know ... this letter was far from the first. whoever sent it has a long history of sending inappropriate mail ... while claiming to be someone else. march 2016 -female victim fired subordinate/suspect -suspect started sending pornographic letters posing as former employer according to huntsville police ... this started back in march 2016 when a woman at a local company fired one of her employees. that employee... now an unnamed suspect ... is accused of sending letters with pornographic images to the business who fired him. it didn't stop there. the letters also went to businesses connected to his boss who fired him. and get this ... he sent those letters pretending to be the woman who gave him the ax. calender/timeline full screens with hpd lights and video in the background fall 2016 -victim filed two reports claiming she wasn't the real sender -huntsville police close case in the fall of 2016 ... police said the woman filed two reports. she told police what was going on and explained she was not the one who wrote the letters. at the time ... she didn't want an investigation. so the case was closed. calender/timeline full screens with hpd lights and video in the background january 2019 -suspect switches to racially motivated letters -letters sent to two local african-american groups huntsville police said the letters stopped for a while. until this week. according to police the sender wasn't getting enough attention. so they say he sent more letters. this time they were packed with racist slurs. the new round of letters went to at least two local predominately black organizations ... including a sorority. maybe a graphic with the sorority logo and a picture of a police report? and some flashing lights? that's when people at the sorority filed a report claiming they were victims. no idea. maybe some hpd vo? maybe a full screen with how they're going to catch this guy? police told me they're confident their suspect is responsible for the letters. all postmarked from south alabama where the suspect lives. right now police are collecting all the letters they can. and they're using forensics to build their case ... as they develop probable cause to make an arrest. if you or anyone you know has gotten a letter like this ... whether racial or pornographic ... you should call police. live in hsv