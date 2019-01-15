Speech to Text for Two bouts of rain this week, snowy spots possible this weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

will be up for a hearing that week... chief meteorologist stephen bowers here with a look at the forecast. two storm systems remain on track to impact the tennessee valley late this week and this weekend. the first storm system will bring rain. the second storm system will bring rain that could change to snow. new data tuesday afternoon is helping us to fine tune this forecast. it's a forecast that likely will continue to evolve as new measurements of the atmosphere are made and that data is made available throughout the week. the first storm system will arrive on thursday. it will bring rain, and most of the rain will be light. areas of rain will begin developing, especially west of i-65, between 6 am and 9 am thursday, leaving the morning drive dry for most of the tennessee valley. rain will increase across the rest of the tennessee valley through noon and fall through the evening drive. rainy areas will fade between 6 pm and midnight and leave friday dry with a mix of sun and clouds. temperatures will climb through the 50s leading up to thursday's rain maker. warmer 50s and even lower 60s will precede saturday's bigger storm system. a warm wind makes that happen, even amid increasing rain. new data shows rain increasing after 6 pm friday evening and fall through the night and throughout saturday. rain may occasionally fall heavily. precipitation will likely be all rain through at least 10 pm saturday, rain can begin mixing with snow after midnight, potentially changing to snow by 3 am. preciptation will mostly fade as the change from rain to snow happens. that's a trend that started becoming evident monday evening on waay 31 news at 10. that trend continues on tuesday. we will be right on the edge of the potential for snow. that means some of us may not see snow at all, though some snowy spots are possible. it's also possible that no one sees snow. if it happens, it appears to be most likely between midnight saturday night and noon sunday. those of us who see snow will are not likely to get any more than a quarter-inch. more of that quarter-inch of snow will melt than accumulate. continue monitoring waay 31 news for the latest updates. this forecast will evolve, and changes are likely through saturday. two storm systems remain on track to impact the tennessee valley late this week and this weekend. the first storm system will bring rain. the second storm system will bring rain that could change to snow. new data tuesday afternoon is helping us to fine tune this