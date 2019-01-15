Speech to Text for Businesses plan to help Government employees

hundred stores nationwide. new at four as the government shutdown drags on ... huntsville businesses are helping fill in the gap. they'll meet with furloughed employees this week ... at first baptist church. waay 31's alexis scott shows us how they plan to help the government employees who aren't getting paid. pastor travis collins is the senior pastor here and just two days ago ... he had no idea that he might be hosting nearly 700 people this thursday. he says his main goal is to help those who help us everyday. pastor travis collins, sr. pastor of first baptist church 'lots of us get our sense of worth even from earning a salary and when that's cut off it's hard." furloughed government workers came forward to ask for the space ... and as soon as pastor collins got the call he said he didn't hesitate. he says there is room and space for everyone to come and get what they need. pastor travis collins "these people are coming together who don't have to, are counted as a privilege, to help their coworkers, fellowhuntsvillians, madison countians and north alabamians." pastor collins says if you are furloughed and can't see the light at the end of the tunnel... local businesses want to help. representatives from the banking, grocery and housing industries will all come to the church thursday to offer help, and vouchers, to anyone struggling to hang on. pastor travis collins "you are going to make it and here's a little something that's going to tide you over until we hope things quickly get better." one furloughed employee told me how important it is to keep a level head in these situations. george hamilton, furloughed employee "keep the faith. we will get through this... the only question is when. things will get back to normal." many have seen this message circulate through facebook about the event and have questions om if it is true... itis indeed happening and it starts at 10 a-m and ends around 11-30 a-m...its open to all who are furoughed and in need of financial assistance in some way... in huntsville, alexis scott