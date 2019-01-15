Speech to Text for Toyota donates engines to school

new at four -- a huge donation from toyota manufacturing to a local school district. 10 brand new engines delivered to the madison county career tech center for their engines class. waay 31's rodneya ross shows us how those engines will help create the car techs, of tomorrow. this is just one of the 10 engines donated to the madison county career tech center. one of the instructors told me these are what they call dead engines and the students will use them to learn how to take apart and rebuild an engine. romine "toyota just started its 4 cylinder engine line and these were their first engines that they manufactured that they wanted to donate to schools in our local area for automotive service training." instead of being put into cars the engines will be put on stands where the students will learn all the skills they need to take one apart. the donated engines are expected to last at least five years giving multiple classes a chance to work on them. lewis nall "the students will take these engines, strip them completely down to a bare block, they will do all of their measurements of the crankshaft, the cam, all of the head measurements." once the students learn how to work with a dead engine, they'll move on to running engines, and then they'll work on cars. lewis nall is a dual enrollment automotive instructor for calhoun community college. he told me he has full confidence his students will be work ready once they finish the program. nall "i have pretty good confidence level. if they stay with me all the way through their associates degree they're going to be a good technician when they go out." ll : the instructor told me the cool thing about this donation is that he'll now be able to pair two students to one engine which means they each get more hands on experience. in hsv, rr, waay 31 news. the automotive classes at madison career tech center are in partnership with calhoun community college. 10th through 12th grade students are eligible for dual enrollment and can graduate with four college