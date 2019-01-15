Speech to Text for Businesses impacted by road closure

out. new at 4... it only took a week and a half -- but businesses in jones valley told us they're seeing fewer customers because cecil ashburn's closed! "we definitely get a lot of traffic from hampton cove.the thing i've noticed so far is we've lost a lot of our business in the evening from people going home." waay 31's sydney martin is live in jones valley after asking local businesses what they're doing differently to stay open. greg, alyssa-- we're right off cecil ashburn right now and the traffic is very thin as people start heading home from work-- businesses told me since people who live in jones valley can't pass through this area to get home from work or school--they're not coming here for dinner. "it's been difficult not having as much traffic flow...especially after school." restaurants in jones valley told waay 31 the after school and work crowd is what kept them busy in the afternoons and through the evenings prior to cecil ashburn's closure. scott harriman, owner, "any little bit of business that we lose is going to cause us problems." during the next 10 months--while cecil ashburn is closed they've started thinking of other ways to sell their food. scott harriman, owner, "looking at catering. we are really trying to ramp up our social media presence. we're actually going out to hampton cove on friday night...we've done pre-orders for chili and we're going to go out there and sell the food over there." anaheim chili told us it won't cut hours or staff--but will hopefully be able to get business back up to normal by bringing the food to their customers. and starting this spring--the ice cream shop that was an after school hot spot before the closure will take the same approach. caroline masterson, "we will have like a food truck location and it will be right near the hospital so people won't have to go out of their way to find us." and businesses told me only time will tell how much the closure is impacting their profit. "people look at us as a cold weather food. january actually the city's added signs throughout the area reminding people that everything is still open--something business owners told me they hope will keep the customers coming. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news. drilling and blasting has already begun, that's according to the city's website those operations are are expectedto continue through the next 4 months during the day. if you live near the blasting site....terpo will take photos of the exsisting conditions of homes in the areafor documentation in case any home is damage during the construction.