Speech to Text for Lawmakers look over hands-free bill

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a g- p-s. this week, lieutenant governor and marshall county native - will ainsworth - will look over a bill that will be taken up in march. we sent waay 31's sierra phillips to find out what's driving the legislation. "they'll use it less, but they're still going to use it" drivers seem skeptical the new bill aimed at preventing anyone from touching their phone at all while driving will make that much of a difference battle - "its going to generate more tickets...people are still going to use their phones" right now, you can basically use your phone for anything while driving, except texting. the bill would make it illegal to even touch your phone behind the wheel, except to call emergency personnel, or to answer a call using a hands-free device. it would also include more devices than just cell phones ... like gps devices. elles "i think its a great idea...people need to keep their hands on the wheel" standup - "one provision of the bill is that after your first offense if you can prove you bought something to prevent the issue from happening again like this device that holds up your phone cut away click in the judge can take the offense off your record and you wont have the fine" the bill would also make cell phone use a primary offense ... meaning police can pull you over if they see you using your phone. right now, they can only pull you over if they see you breaking another law. battle "the bill just doesnt make sense if you cant touch your phone while youre in your car" elles "its hard to get people to use blinkers let alone concentrate on staying on their side of the road" in hampton cove, sierra phillips, waay31 news the session starts in march, and will be up for a hearing in the first week. it's sponsored by republican senator jim mcclendon... who says the law makes texting and driving