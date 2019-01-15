Speech to Text for Protecting your home during the winter

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with temperatures dropping to their lowest of the season ... many of you will be cranking up the heat. we sent waay 31's rodneya ross to find out how you can stop the bitter cold from damaging your home ... and what to do if you can't pay your heating bill. i talked to a spokesperson for huntsville utilities who told me the most important thing to remember when it gets cold outside is to make sure you keep your water running. huntsville residents are already preparing for the changing weather. "make sure you have your outside faucets covered up so no pipes bust. have your heat settings just a little bit higher so that everybody stays warm and comfortable. make sure you keep your water dripping so that none of the pipes freeze and you have issues like that." joe gehrdes with huntsville utilities told me you should keep a pencil thin stream of water dripping to keep your pipes from freezing.another tip? keep everything inside, dry. gehrdes "open the cabinets underneath your sinks because that exposes those pipes..better exposes them to the warm air from your house that will better keep them from freezing." another concern is what people can do if they're having trouble paying their bill... hollingsworth "there's a couple of different churches that i have heard you can call. i don't know of them by name right this second, but i know that if you come up to huntsville utilities they should be able to give you a list of what you can call." gehrdes told me anyonebeing impacted by the government shutdown -- or struggling to pay their bill in general -- should call huntsville utilities so they can work with you to get your bill paid. in hsv, rr, waay 31