Speech to Text for Army Secretary Visits Redstone Arsenal

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in some way. new at six.. today the secretary of the army visited redstone arsenal to learn about the future of air missile defense. we were invited to ask him about anything we wanted. waay 31's sydney martin tried to get answers from dr. mark esper about the impact the shutdown can have on huntsville and workers. dr. mark esper, secretary of the army, "because we have appropriations there has been no impact on dod or the army." that's what mark esper the secretary of the army said when i asked him about the government shutdown. prior to his current role-- esper spent almost a decade as an executive at raytheon-- a major government contractor with a large presence in north alabama. so we wanted to know what it's like being furloughed. dr. mark esper, secretary of the army "it's a challenge. it depends on the case by case businesses... if irecall. depending on who you're working for and who you're supporting. again, i think if you're a government contractor support dodi'm not aware of any particular challenges. again, i'd have to refer you to them at this point in time. i just can't recall." with no end in sight to the shutdown-- we asked him about who would build a potential wall at the mexican border. dr. mark esper, secretary of the army, "well i'll just say this much the army corps of engineers is responsible for contracting commercial builders that's ongoing. so i'll just leave it at that and any other further questions i'll just refer you to osd." since he couldn't talk about anything here at home--we asked him about troops and equipment being withdrawn from syria. and again, he just sent us up the chain of command. dr. mark esper, secretary of the army, "you know it's not my responsibility. i am responsible for title 10 which is man training and equip the force so it's not anything i'm responsible for or focus on so i have to refer you up to osd." syd, "esper told us he met with people on the arsenal to talk about modernization of the army..and got on his plane to make his way south to fort rucker for his next stop on his trip immediately following the brief interview. in hsv sm waay 31 news."