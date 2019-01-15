Speech to Text for Athens Concerned Over New Housing Development

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the sheriff. new this evening. some athens homeowners are concerned their peace and quiet will be shattered if a new subdivision is built nearby! the athens city council zoned an area at the intersection of newby road and cambridge lane ... near the mazda-toyota site ... to potentially include more than 200 new homes. waay 31's scottie kay talked with homeowners who are concerned about the possible building boom in their small neighborhood. no matter which way you turn, the intersection here at newby road and cambridge lane is a quiet one.. with open fields and very little traffic.. but that could change in the near future.. with the potential for a subdivision being built out here.. and while some folks who already live out here say they aren't too worried about it, others say it will disrupt the life they've gotten used to. pkg: corey ridinger, lives on newby road "it's just a rural village. very calm and peaceful." that's how corey ridinger describes his neighborhood. corey ridinger, lives on newby road "there's not like city traffic, or a lot of traffic going in and out." in fact, ridinger says that's one of the reasons he and his family moved to their home on newby road. and some of his neighbors, who didn't want to be on camera, say the same thing. paula sowell, lives off of newby road "it's really peaceful. we don't have hardly any noise at all." so after hearing that this open field could soon be home to a subdivision with at least a couple hundred houses, paula sowell was a little concerned. paula sowell, lives off of newby road "athens is growing. we can't keep it like we'd like to keep it, like back in the sixties, but it's kind of frustrating." sowell says with more homes coming to the area, she's worried about the safety of the kids in her neighborhood. paula sowell, lives off of newby road "they get out and play, they can ride their bikes and not have to worry about a lot of heavy traffic." but with the location being so close to the mazda-toyota site, sowell is sure traffic will increase exponentially. other neighbors say that's no big deal to them. corey ridinger, lives on newby road "new neighbors and new people to meet. i've got to say, i'm going to miss the view and all of that, but hey, i like to see new faces." reporting in athens, sk, waay 31 news city officials tell waay 31 no projects are in place yet. but a developer is looking at 241