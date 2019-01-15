Speech to Text for Judge Overturns Confederate Monument Protection

alabama's confederate monuments may no longer be protected. a judge ruled the state law banning cities from removing them ... violates the free speech of those cities. thanks for watching waay 31 news at six. i'm greg privett. dan shaffer has the night off. waay31's breken terry spent the day in florence --where the confederate monument debate has heated up in recent months. i am here at the lauderdale county courthouse where one group is pushing for a dred scott monument to be erected just across from this confederate monument, but this judges new ruling could change all of that. virgil wilson believes confederate monuments like the one in florence should not be removed at all. wilson- it should stay here. it's a part of history. a 2017 alabama law made it illegal for cities to remove confederate monuments.but late monday night a jefferson county circuit court judge ruled the state can not enforce that law. wilson- he should be removed from his office if he wants to take down our monument and our history. this is alabama and he needs to realize we have heritage here. marilyn lee has been in talks with the lauderdale county commission in recent months. her group "projectsay something" wants to put a monument of dred scott on courthouse grounds across from the current confederate monument. scott was a slave who lived in florence for about 10 years ... before fighting the supreme court for his freedom in a landmark case. lee-by putting something that gives the whole other perspective makes it more meaningful. lee says the two statues next to each other would give a better look at history. lee- people will see that and see how truly racist and bigoted that monument is and it shows what we were like back then. the lauderdale county commission has not said if it will allow the dred scott monument to be erected, but lee says the monday night ruling could open doors. lee- so if they aren't going to allow that i think we should get rid of that monument. look live tag: wilson also told me he would love to see the dred scott memorial be placed here because that too is a part of history. live in flo bt waay31. we've reached out to the attorney general's office to see if it plans to appeal the circuit judge's ruling. we're waiting to hear back. the 2017 law protecting confederate monuments came about when the city of birmingham wanted to remove a monument in a downtown park. in his ruling ... the judge said it's indisputable that most citizens in birmingham are repulsed by the memorial. the sponsor of the "memorial preservation act" - gerald allen - released a statement -- saying the judge "has taken it upon himself to know and declare that it is "undisputed" that the majority of residents of birmingham are "repulsed" by the linn park monument" he also said the attorney general's office is confident it's constitutional -- and he looks forward