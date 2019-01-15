Speech to Text for Florence Sales Tax Hike on the City Council Agenda

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

come at any minute, breken? just behind these doors it is standing room only.council members are going over that study that says to get officer and firefighter pay up to par will cost about 1.4 million dollars annually. holt- the minute they leave their homes their lives are on the line. florence mayor steve holt tells us a study comparing the city's pay of officers and firefighters to cities the same size proved what they already suspected.first responders are underpaid in the city of florence. holt- we need to take care of those officers and firefighters and i want us to do that. in order to do that holt said they could vote on a one cent sales tax increase. that could bring in an additional 9 million. holt said right now florence police officers start out at less than 15-dollars an our. they top out at about 23- dollars,depending on their education level. florence firefighters start out at about 10-and-a-half dollars, and max out at about 14-dollars. holt said a sales tax increase is the only way. holt- there is no where that i've looked at where we can cut things so the only option is to raise revenue to take care of it and the only revenue option we have is sales tax. michael angel, who lives in florence, tells us firefighters and police officers should be paid more. angel- those people are the people we depend on with fires and emergencies. they are very important people and those people sure don't need to be underpaid. angel tells us he would support a sales tax increase if it meant paying them more. angel- i think they would. when you get down to it our cities and things those are the people we need. holt said the additional money raised from the possible increase would go to other projects and renovations throughout the city. as soon as they vote we will let you know what they