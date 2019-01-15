Speech to Text for New Athens High School Gets Start Date

from parents.scotti e? the answer is finally here! according to school officials, this new facility behind me will be greeting around eleven hundred students this time next week.. and parents i spoke with tell me they couldn't be more excited. trey holladay, superintendent of athens city schools "i can tell you, because i have the certificate of occupancy in hand, that we will move our students in next wednesday morning, the 23rd of january, to start the second semester." the answer to a question many parents and students in athens have been looking for. shantel crutcher, parent of athens high student "i'm very excited for my daughter and the rest of the students because they have been waiting a long time to actually get into the school." and school officials acknowledge that. trey holladay, superintendent of athens city schools "it's been a long time coming. we're excited about it for our students. this building was planned and designed with students in mind." after several weather delays kept the new athens high school from opening on time, high school students had to make do at the middle school. parents say their children were getting anxious.. but now... shantel crutcher, parent of athens high student "she's looking forward to being part of the first class to from there this year." the auditorium is the only part of the school that still isn't complete.. but officials say that won't keep students from getting to enjoy the rest of the campus. reporting live in athens,