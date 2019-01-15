Speech to Text for House Fires Deadlier during Cold Weather

victim inside. sierra. i'm here atthe home on cedar point road-- you can't tell by looking at the minimal damage on the outside of the home but officials tell me smoke that filled the inside of the homecould've been dangerous enough to take a life within 5 minutes. golden - "i just called 911 and looked out the door and i could see the house was on fire" paul golden told me he was abruptly woken up when his neighbor, lynell miller -- who he says he's never met - asked for help golden "it seemed like it was growing by the second....it was fast" sheriff's deputies said lynell miller was woke up by her cat and found a fire near a space heater. deputies said that's when ray woke up and tried to put out the fire with extinguishers but was not able to make it out because of the smoke. new hope fire chief ronald schrimsher says because of how modern homes are built, fires can spread quickly. schrimsher "most everything is plastic, or vinyl it puts out a tremendous amount of smoke that is black, covers everything up and you can cannot see to get out" he also says as it gets colder homeowners need to keep an eye on their space heaters schrimsher "keep pets from knocking it over, keep children from knocking it over, don't put it in a walking path" and he says be careful not to overload extension cords and what you put near the space heater -- and if fire does happen stay low and move fast schrimsher "get out, survive" golden- i was going to go inside but the smoke was so bad i didn't know what else to do"