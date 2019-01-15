Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

New Athens High School set to open Jan. 23

Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay said the opening has been a long-time coming.

Posted: Tue Jan 15 13:37:19 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 15 13:37:19 PST 2019
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Florence
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Fayetteville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Decatur
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Scottsboro
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events