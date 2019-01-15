Clear

Judge overturns monument decision

Judge overturns the controversial monument decision .

Posted: Tue Jan 15 10:24:28 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 15 10:24:28 PST 2019
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

Speech to Text for Judge overturns monument decision

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with most new at midday... a judge overturned a controversial confederate monument law in alabama on the grounds it violates freedom of speech of individual communities. governor ivey enacted the law in 2017 which bars the removal or alteration of historical monuments without state approval. it goes back to when the state sued the city of birmingham to stop the removal of a confederate monument. jefferson county circuit judge michael graffeo said the law can't be enforced. the state
Huntsville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Florence
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Fayetteville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Decatur
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Scottsboro
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events