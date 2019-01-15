Speech to Text for Man Killed in house Fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

university. a man died in an early morning fire in new hope and, right now, investigators are trying to determine how it started. the fire broke out around 12-30 this morning at the house on new hope - cedar point road. crews on the scene said a woman got out of the house and the man inside tried to put out the fire with an extinguisher...but never made it out. his name hasn't been