Speech to Text for Toyota Plant 2018 Report

the year 20-18 was a busy one for toyota in huntsville. the company released one of their major accomplishment s. more than 600,000 engines were manufactured by a 1,400 member team. right now -- the plant is creating 2,600 engines a day. that's 5-time more than when the facility was built