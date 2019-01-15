Speech to Text for Local Agencies Honoring Fallen Officer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

care of children or elderly people. this morning-- flags are at half staff in memory of birmingham police sergeant wytasha carter. he was killed in the line of duty early sunday morning. local agencies are honoring the fallen officer. the limestone county sheriff's office has draped their badges until midnight on the day of the funeral. both huntsville police and the madison county sheriff's office say they'll have people attending sergeant carter's funeral.