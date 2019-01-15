Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Madison Co. Probate Judge's New Plan

Madison Co. Probate Judge's New Plan

Posted: Tue Jan 15 07:49:19 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 15 07:49:19 PST 2019
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Madison Co. Probate Judge's New Plan

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

location of this year's fair. madison county's new probate judge is jumping into action hours after being sworn in. frank barger says he's already working to prevent another swollen ballot problem like we saw in november's election. other changes he wants to make-- court policies for committing people with mental health problems -- and improving guardianship requirements for people who
Huntsville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Florence
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Fayetteville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Decatur
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Scottsboro
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events