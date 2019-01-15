Speech to Text for Overnight House Fire; 1 Killed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breakings news this morning, one person is dead in a house fire over night. the fire happened at a home in new hope. waay 31 steven dilsizian just arrived to the scene. he's been working to find more information on the fire. steven... what can you tell us. this morning-- flags are at half staff in memory of birmingham police sergeant wytasha carter. he was killed in the line of duty early sunday morning. local agencies are honoring the fallen officer.