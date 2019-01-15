Speech to Text for Missing to Discuss Airport's Master Plan

consequence. happening today -- huntsville international airport wants to hear from you! the largest commercial airport in north alabama is hosting a public meeting where the community can voice what changes they want to see. waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live now with more on today's event and how you can get involved. as part of the airport's master plan -- community leaders, business owners, and residents will meet today to share their visions for the future of huntsville international airport according to the huntsville international airport website, in october of 2016, the huntsville - madison county airport authority started the airport master plan in order to have a long term map of growth and development in the region. but they don't just work alone. representatives are holding a public meeting today where they want members of the community to speak out, and provide feedback on the airport along with what improvements they want in the future. the airport website counts a total of 1.2 million passengers that fly out of the rocket city airport each year and have already started making additions. most recently, in november, representatives approved funding a new cargo ramp project on the west side of the airport. at today's meeting, each person that submits an idea will be entered in a random drawing for a $500 flight voucher. todays meeting will be at the airport's sheraton hotel today at 6 pm. reporting live in huntsville -- sd -- waay31 news.