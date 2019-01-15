Speech to Text for Clemson Visits the White House

welcome back guys. it's been one week since alabama lost the national championship game to clemson - and today the tigers took a road trip to washington d.c. where they were honored for winning the title. the tiger football team got to meet president trump and vice president pence - and the president even said clemson was an unbelievable team head coach dabo swinney gave a little speech saying this is a dream come true for this team and his family. dabo swinney/clemson head coach: "to be honest with you, it's really cool that football can create an opportunity like this. i stand here before you as a guy from pelham, alabama and i'm looking at all these young people from all over this country and i have to look at my mom because i came to washington, d.c. on a train in the fifth grade and she didn't have enough money to come with me, but here we are now many, many years later and we're getting to have a chance of a moment like this. football matters." now something out of the ordinary happened tonight - clemson was served fast food! because of the government shutdown president trump took it upon himself to order all kinds of fast food like hamburgers and pizza - and even pay for it himself. this will certainly be a trip coach swinney and his