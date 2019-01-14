Speech to Text for New Lawrence County sheriff sworn in

later on in sports. lawrence county has a new sheriff. his name is max sanders. he was sworn in today and will take the reigns from sheriff gene mitchell. waay 31's scottie kay was in lawrence county today where she spoke with the new sheriff and voters. pkg: max sanders, sheriff of lawrence county "i'm concerned about the safety of the county and, in order to solve that, i'm going to put more deputies on the road. with three deputies on the road, i think we'll cut down on the response time." that's just one of the main things max sanders plans to focus on as soon he starts his new job as sheriff of lawrence county. some other things on the agenda: hire more jailers to combat the overcrowding issue, fight the county's ongoing drug problem, but most importantly, take care of those in his department. max sanders, sheriff of lawrence county "i've been talking with some of the deputies and some of them don't even have a bulletproof vest." but before he can start on anything, sanders says there's a lot of cleaning up to do. max sanders, sheriff of lawrence county "the chief i have now worked here at one time for a few months under gene mitchell and he was shocked at the shape the jail was inwhat it looked like when he was here and what it looks like now." it's true some employees will no longer be working under the new sheriff, but sanders says it was nothing personal. max sanders, sheriff of lawrence county "we shuffled some and eliminated some, and some of them left through retirement." sanders says he still has about thirty-five of the same employees who worked under gene mitchell.. and he's excited to get to know them. in the meantime, i spoke with voters and learned what they think about the new sheriff. r.b. abbott, voter "i've got nothing negative to say about mr. mitchell, but max is going to do a wonderful job. conditions are going to be better at the jail." voter "i'm a little sad to see mr. mitchell go. he's proven to do his job for years and he has done a great job, and i don't understand why you'd want to vote him out of office." either way, sanders says he's ready to take on the job. max sanders, sheriff of lawrence county "i appreciate the opportunity to serve the citizens of lawrence county and i'll try to live up to my expectations and their expectations." reporting in lawrence county, sk, waay 31 news sanders says he wants to stay positive about the future