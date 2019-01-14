Speech to Text for New Madison County Probate Judge has plans for improvement

on roads and sidewalks. new at ten. tonight we're hearing from alabama's secretary of state. he told us he's happy with the plan from madison county's new probate judge. frank barger says he's already working to prevent another swollen ballot problem. in november ... bloated ballots caused delays and other headaches for some voters. moving ahead ... improving the voting process is just one thing that has barger's attention. waay 31's kody is live in huntsville to break down the changes coming to probate judge's office. kody. greg, besides making sure voters have a good experience at the polls ... probate judge barger says he has two other points of emphasis. one is changing the court's policies for committing people with mental health problems. the other? to improve the guardianship requirements for people who take care of children or elderly people. nats: clapping in a speech following frank barger's swearing in... he said the county committed 321 people battling mental health problems in 2018... over 75 percent of those were repeat commitments... so barger is vowing to work to improve services for people once they're stable and released... frank barger/madison county probate judge "so that we reduce recidivism, expanding the number of days per week we actually handle those mental health commitments so that we serve people as quickly as possible and we are good stewards of county resources." the new probate judge says he'll also create better protections for seniors and children that the court oversees. frank barger/madison county probate judge "tightening up on the reporting process and reporting requirements for conservators or guardians. some education will be involved that they're going to be required to undergo, so they'll be required to go through that as well." and judge barger wants to make sure guardians get all the training they might need. frank barger/madison county probate judge "many individuals get involved serving as a conservator, or serving as a guardian, with the best intentions, but don't know the amount of work that is involved." judge barger says he identified those two areas while handling over a thousand cases serving as a senior officer in the probate office. reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...