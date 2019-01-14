Speech to Text for Morgan County fairgrounds sold to a new owner

tonight at ten ... a game of chance and a ride nobody expected. we're not talking about morgan county's fair. but, the job ahead of finding a new home for the fair. thanks for watching waay 31 news at ten. i'm greg privett. dan shaffer has the night off. according to the chairman of the morgan county fair ... after six decades in the same spot ... the fairground property has been sold to a new owner. like a giant ferris wheel ... that leaves the fate of the fair ... up in the air. waay 31's sarah singleterry talked with people in morgan county who have mixed feelings about the annual event losing its familiar home. jo-wan james "it's morgan county. we gotta have a fair here." jon wiley ... chairman of the morgan county fair ... said there will be ... he just doesn't know where ..." wiley said the fairgrounds former owners ... the decatur morgan county state products mart authority ... have already sold the land. the deal is set to close as early as next month. i called around to find out who the new owners are and no one knew. but jo-wan james said whoever they are ... he hopes they put the community first. jo-wan james "it's always been community focused since i was a little kid and before then." sarah singleterry "there's a mural of a fair painted on the ticket booth of the morgan county fairgrounds, but as of now there's no guarantee a fair is actually happening here. wiley told me both the old and new owners of the fairgrounds are meeting sometime tuesday and that's when he's hoping to learn more about the fate of this years county fair." jj "i hope they make it even better." stedman garner's confident they will ... stedman garner "it's exciting to see someone else come in and have an opportunity to do what they see fit with it." garner told me his wife grew up going to the fair and he often drives by the fairgrounds. he understands the sentimental connection. sg "sometimes change can upset people, but in the long run i think it could be a big positive." i called the state products mart authority to try to get more details about the sale and wasn't able to get ahold of anyone. but people in the community seem interested in how the sale happened ... and any changes will unfold ... in morgan county ss waay 31 news there are talks happening to keep the fair where it is for one more year. the morgan county fair isn't the only event to use the property. so does