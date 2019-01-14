Speech to Text for Huntsville Wants to Help You Stay Healthy

about. the number one new year's resolution is losing weight ... or making healthier choices. mayor battle says the best way to stay motivated is to have fun ... because to be healthy, is to be happy. mayor of hsv "you can save on medical costs which keeps people out of the hospital rooms. which david has full all the time. if you're healthy you're a little bit more productive.you're more productive at home. you're more productive at work." mayor tommy battle kicked off "healthy huntsville" by telling people .. to just go. mayor of hsv "this is part of what you do after the holidays...you've had a great holiday. part of what you do to bring back a re- emphasis as judy said or a recommitment." he showed his support for the statewide effort, "scale back alabama" ... by launching "healthy huntsville." the city and its partners are offering free programs throughout the year, to help you meet your goals. phil landers, ymca gym goer "getting to the gym, is half the battle once you're here you always enjoy it." phil landers brings his family to the y-m-c-a every week to work out. but he says he gets a lot more out of it than exercise. phil landers, ymca gym goer "it's more like a family. if you don't have fun while working out you won't be doing it for very long." and he says you don't have to be an expert. phil landers, ymca gym goer "this is much a social experiment as it is a working out thing." landers says he says do something you're comfortable with and do it with people you like. phil landers, ymca gym goer "working out, we all enjoy it, we all get a benefit of it, we're all together at the same time and i think it just brings the family closer together." if you set the goal of losing 10 pounds by april, and sign up for healthy huntsville, you can win some cash! to see all the events the city has planned, and how to get moving ... go to waay tv dot com and look for this story. in huntsville,alexis scott waay31 news. the "scale back alabama" progra has been an annual thing since 2007. in that time... alabamians have lost more than a million pounds!