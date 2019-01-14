Speech to Text for Investigation Into Schoolboard Member's Claims

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sydney? greg --there are still many unanswered questions about the situation. huntsville city schools told me it's still investigating and can't even confirm the incident happened.and as of this afternoon the district told me it hasn't heard from hill. huntsville city school board member pam hill wouldn't tell me monday afternoon what high school a teen sneaked into last week. but told me she would call superintendent christie finley and tell her. however--hill shared with me the incident happened last tuesday and wednesday-- january 8th and 9th. i did learn from hill the principal of the private school the teen attendedis the one who made her aware of the situation. she - however- wouldn't share with me what private school the student attended before being expelled for setting a desk on fire. private schools in the area told me they were unaware of the incident and it's unclear if the private school is even located in huntsville. parents told me they didn't feel comfortable talking on camera about the incident without knowing where exactly it happened or that it did happen. now huntsville police and huntsville fire and rescue said they haven't found any incident reports relating to arson or trespassing at schools in the area--however that doesn't mean it never happened--just that they were never called. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news.