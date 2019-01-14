Speech to Text for Drivers in Florence Speeding Past Stopped School Buses

joining the fight. i'm here along chisholm road in florence and one family tells me they have caught multiple people speeding by a stopped school bus and they are not only putting their child but other children in danger. culwell- they just run the bus when it's stopped. i guess they are in just to big of a hurry. jared culwell tells waay31 it's become such a problem, he started recording when his son lj gets on and off the bus to have proof of just how many drivers are speeding by. culwell- to help bolster support and get more law enforcement out here and to bring awareness to the public as well. it may help someone out before a tragedy happens to their child. florence police tell us they've had numerous complaints about people not stopping when school buses are stopped. gurley- we're all going to step up patrols in these complaint areas and even expanding further from that. florence police officer troy gurley tells us not only are they stepping up patrols but they will be following some school buses on their routes. gurley- when you see a school bus stopped be prepared to stop. culwell tells us he hopes an increased police presence will make people stop not just for his child but others. culwell- i worry about people not stopping for buses for any kid. look live tag: florence police tell me if they see you driving past a stopped school bus they will write you a ticket. in florence bt waay31