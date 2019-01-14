Speech to Text for Crews Prepare for Slippery Roads

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to. as you can see behind me, there's good and steady traffic flow...but with the possible chance of snow this weekend, crews are warning drivers to stay off the roads if possible. it's not really new, but i'm looking forward to it because it's nice to be cozy and you get to stay in. drivers in madison county tell me with the cold weather and possible snow coming our way this weekend, they plan to stay in...but if they have to leave the house they're driving with caution. taking your time, slowing down, and being cautious of yourself and others really. sheryl lunn used to live in baltimore and germany, so she's used to driving on snow and ice. but she understands people in alabama aren't. we've been here in alabama for about 11 years, so it took a little adjusting getting used to others and their driving. mike gentle with madison public works say if it rains before any snow falls on friday, they'll treat the roads after. basically, it starts on the overpasses and bridges. then we'll put sand and gravel mix on them, treat them first and then we'll go to the hilly areas and put salt on those. his biggest concern is it snowing over black ice...he says it's hard to notice black ice until you drive or walk on it. you're going to have some people with their sprinkler systems on. we ask them to turn them off during the freezing weather because if they come on, they put water on the roads and side walks and that's a danger for the public. mike gentle also tells me me they've ordered some more salt and gravel to be used on the roads this weekend. reporting live in madison co. brittany collins waay 31 news.