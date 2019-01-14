Speech to Text for Robocall Problems in Alabama

offense can count as a felony charge! new at six. alabama's largest city is one of the top in the nation for robocalls. an indexing company lists the birmingham area code as 12th in the nation for spam calls. take a look at your screen. the same firm says last month alone, more than 26-million robocalls were made to the 2-5-6 area code. we sent waay 31's rodneya ross to find out if there's anything you can do, to stop the annoying calls. ll: if you look through my missed call list you'll mainly see unsaved numbers that all look very similar to one another. while i don't have a 256 number -- these calls are causing a headache for people nationwide and they all tell me one thing: they want the calls to stop. flores "i really hate them. like i wish there was something to be done about them. like it's ridiculous about how many of these calls i get." like death and taxes ... you can pretty much count on getting spam calls, usually daily. people i talked to today told me they get anywhere from one to five or more.and it makes them hesitant to answer their phones. flores "i usually answer the phone because, you know, it could be someone important or something like that. and then when i realize it's not i just hang up." sorry, lydia. that's the worst thing you can do. cyber experts tell waay 31, most robocallers are searching for a legit number. answer the call, and you've just shown them you're legit. the calls range from unreal ... flores "i've gotten some about going on a cruise, like i wish i could but i know it's not real." to outright ridiculous flores "or something about car insurance or something like that. i don't have a car!" we all want the calls to go away.but an attorney told me, it's nearly impossible to catch the people placing these calls. and adding your number to a do not call list? well, that only works for legal businesses...whic h doesn't solve the problem of these spam calls. salomon "we do have the power to block numbers so i feel like that's enough effort to stop people from calling you." until they find another number, to call you from. in hsv, rr, waay 31 news. the federal communications commission says combatting robocalls is a top priority .. it recently issued an 8-million dollar fine to one company! but it also says phone companies need to start filtering out the numbers, so the calls don't even get through in the first place.