Speech to Text for Huntsville Police Officers Honor Fallen Birmingham Police Officer Killed Sunday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in huntsville -- and across the state -- flags are at half staff to honor wytasha carter - the birmingham police sergeant gunned down sunday. it's been a deadly year already for police officers in the u-s. just 14 days into the new year ... seven police officers were killed in the line of duty. that includes sergeant carter. thanks for watching tonight -- i'm greg privett. dan shaffer has the night off. waay 31's brittany collins is live from the fallen officers memorial in huntsville where she found out how local agencies are honoring sgt. carter. brittany. this memorial site in downtown huntsville is here to pay tribute to the fallen officers who have died in the line of duty. local agencies say the most recent police shooting in birmingham hits home for them. the sheriff's office has draped their badges until midnight of day of funeral . it shows utmost respect and to honor someone who has fallen in the law of duty. lt. donny shaw with the madison county sheriff's office says when one law enforcement officer dies in another agency, it reminds him that anything can happen at any moment. it's not known what the next hour or next minute can be when you're in your response or your daily duty activities. you pray everyday before you leave that you are going to be kept safe so you can return home to your family." huntsville police chief mark mcmurray tells me violent crimes against police officers were up last year and the year before. it's a disturbing trend of violence towards police and again it makes you wonder where this is going to end." people who live in huntsville say they depend on police officers to help them feel safe when in trouble...so hearing about birmingham sgt. wytasha carter being killedand another officer injured while responding to a car break-in is troubling. they put down their lives every single day for us and yet they're being killed off very very frequently. i think it's shocking. i work in the public school system over at lee high school. i get to know the school resource officers that are in the building and those men and women have families. when i hear that one of them is put in the line of fire and die that way, i think about their families. huntsville police and the madison co. sheriffs office tell me outside of attending the funeral of officer wytasha carter, they also plan on sending a special gift to the birmingham police chief. reporting live in huntsville brittany collins waay 31 news. in limestone county -- deputies will drape their badges until midnight the day sergeant carter is buried. the sheriff's office is one of several law enforcement agencies in north alabama paying that tribute.