Calhoun Helping Virginia College Students

number 10. new information one month after virginia college shut its doors leaving students with loads of debt and no degrees -- some students are finally back in the classroom. 14 of them enrolled at calhoun community college this semester. waay 31's rodneya ross shows us how the future, is not so bleak anymore. since virginia college closed i've talked to several students who worried about what their next steps would be. now that the spring semester has started i have talked to one of those students who tells me he now feels like he's on his right path. cowan "their program is on top of every other school and it's just the best." steven cowan was almost done with his nursing program at virginia college when it closed down...in fact, all he had left to do was his externship. so when the doors closed he had to figure something out. that something was calhoun community college. cowan "it was...it was nerve wrecking but it gives me a brand new fresh start." the school told me around 50 students from virginia college applied but only 14 enrolled this term. cowan told me coming to calhoun has been a bit of an adjustment. cowan "having mondays, wednesdays, and every other thursday class to going to having monday, tuesday, wednesday and thursday classes." i talked to another former virginia college student who was set to finish school this july. he hasn't enrolled in any schools yet -- but is still searching for the best option for himself. griffin "my goal is just to continue. my goal is to get whatever hours i put in i want to make sure i'm going to get something out of it." as for cowan...he tells me this isn't his first time attending calhoun but he says this time he knows this is the right move. cowan "i left because i could not really figure out what i wanted to do but then when i came back i was like this is it. this is what i'm supposed to be." ll: calhoun tells me it's not too late for students to enroll in classes. the next set of classes will start in march and they're accepting applications now. reporting in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.