Speech to Text for Weather Impacting Roads in the Valley

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at four...with one of the wettest winters we've had in a long timeand with more rain and possible snow on the waysome roads in the tennessee valley have taken a real beating. especially some roads in lawrence county.. neighborson county road 150 yell waay 31's scottie kay the flooding they've encountered is just something they've gotten used to living with.. but almost everyone agreed.. they wouldn't mind if it stopped raining so much. lives in flood-prone area "years past, it was terrible. we'd have rain and the creek would stay out sometimes four or five days at a time, where people would have to go around and find an alternative route." this man has lived on county road 150 for forty years now and says he's seen his fair share of flooding. lives in flood-prone area "i drove through water that was probably too deep to really drive through. it's frustrating for people having to walk in and out, having to park in one place and walk to their house, and then walk back out the next day to go to work, so it's a big deal." but he says the county commission has worked to improve the roads over the last few years. lives in flood-prone area "built bridges and raised the road down below us." i spoke with county engineer winston sitton and he says it's truecounty road 150 used to be a lot worse when it came to flooding.. but building a bridge definitely helped. however... lives in flood-prone area "there's still the issue with the creek. it's a part of nature. mother nature has a way of taking back things after a while." sitton tells me the amount of rain we've had recently is definitely accelerating the deterioration of roads.. causing already weak spots to become weaker, faster. lives in flood-prone area "maybe we won't get as much rain. it's been a wet winter and this made it worse." in no way does he blame the county commission for the shape of the road in his areasaying weather is out of everyone's control... but he does hope to seemore improvements in the near future. lives in flood-prone area "i think they're doing a good job. could they always do better? of courseif they had the money. that is a limitation." that was waay 31's scottie kay reporting. sitton tells us he and the commission will begin making plans for road repairs once the weather dries up a little bit and they