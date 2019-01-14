Speech to Text for Kidnapping Suspect in Court Today

new information about the wisconsin teen jayme closs who was kiddnapped three months ago. just 20 minutes ago -- her accused kidnapper's bond was set at 5-million dollars! jake patterson was in court today -- he's also charged with killing jayme's parents. a just released criminal complaint is revealing new details of how and why jayme was kidnapped. sot grandfather robert naiberg: i was the 1st one she gave hug to 13 year jayme closs is finally back in the arms of her loved ones - as just released court documents reveal new details about her ordeal sot - robert naiberg, grandfather: "you can tell she's not quite the same?" according to the criminal complaint - paterson has confessed to murdering jayme's parents. saying he saw jayme get off the school bus one day, and quote: knew that was the girl he was going ot take. jayme remembers that night. telling police -she woke to her dog barking at a strange car the driveway. her dad raced to the front door. jayme says she hid with her mom in the bathroom as she heard her dad be shot and killed. then - the gunman broke down the door, killing her mother, and dragging her, bound, into the trunk of his car. she says he threatened her with physical violence, and kept her trapped under his bed for up to 12 hours with out food water or bathroom. finally - she was able to escape. sot lynn closs, jayme's aunt: "that she took the power away from this man. that she did this. i mean. it's just incredible. i mean the strength that this little girl has." her family tells cbs - there is so much they want to know - but they're careful not to ask too many questions just yet sot - sue allard, jayme's aunt: "right now. the first step is surrounding her by love. making sure she's safe." paterson reportedly told police ... he didn't know jayme's parents ... and didn't even know their names until he heard them on the news. he also says he thinks he would have gotten